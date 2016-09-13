Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Consumer ABS paper takes centre stage

Two secondary placements of consumer ABS paper could be launched this week, with French consumer loans and UK credit card backed offerings being prepared.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Sep 2016
Crédit Agricole’s €578.4m Ginkgo 2016-PL1 deal, backed by French unsecured consumer loans, is set to be priced on Wednesday. The deal was originally retained by the issuer in July, with the triple-A rated €500m senior ‘A’ class originally priced with a coupon of 45bp over one month ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 11.58
2 Citi 5,912 16 11.33
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 8.51
4 JP Morgan 4,037 8 7.74
5 Rabobank 3,911 6 7.50

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%