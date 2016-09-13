Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Quintiles IMS’ jumbo €1.3bn deal set to top HY chart

A bond offering to refinance the debt of merged companies Quintiles and IMS is likely to become the largest of the week in a high yield market already set to price €3bn of new bonds by Friday

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 13 Sep 2016

US healthcare intelligence firm Quintiles IMS Holdings, the result of merging Quintiles Transnational with IMS Health Holdings, wants to sell $1.5bn of senior unsecured notes in euros and dollars. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB+.

The euro tranche is an eight year non-call three note, while the maturity of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,584.42 49 9.77%
2 JPMorgan 11,045.12 20 9.32%
3 HSBC 10,644.84 30 8.98%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.41%
5 BNP Paribas 7,409.82 51 6.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 6,105.98 33 5.54%
2 Citi 5,853.99 16 5.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 4.66%
4 Barclays 4,497.65 21 4.08%
5 JPMorgan 3,046.95 23 2.76%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 20,514.99 155 10.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,489.35 126 9.80%
3 Barclays 17,123.75 104 9.08%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,476.75 96 8.73%
5 Citi 16,454.99 114 8.72%