Chinese healthcare and education firms spy HK IPOs

New Century Healthcare, a leading name in paediatric care, has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CICC to oversee its listing.The company runs a trio of institutions in Beijing, which ranked first in both the private paediatric healthcare and mid-to-high end paediatric healthcare markets, according ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.