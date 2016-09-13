Prosperity and Regal Reit tap banks for HK$7.5bn

The loan will pay a top level all-in of 120bp for a minimum commitment of HK$500m, based on a margin of 90.5bp over Hibor, said sources close to the deal. DBS is the sole underwriter for the financing.There are three levels on offer for the four ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.