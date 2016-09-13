All eyes on Postal Savings as it opens $8bn IPO
Postal Savings Bank of China has started taking orders for a Hong Kong IPO that could be worth HK$62.7bn ($8.1bn). Set to be the world’s largest float in two years, the deal is going to add about $130m in fees to the underwriters’ coffers.
The IPO’s 26-strong syndicate team kicked open books on Tuesday for a base offering of 12.1bn shares. The float — equal to 15% of Postal Savings’ enlarged share capital — is entirely fresh equity and is being marketed at a range of HK$4.68-HK$5.18 apiece. There is also a
...
