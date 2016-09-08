Reliance Industries' JV seals $330m 10 year
Reliance Sibur Elastomers, a subsidiary of India’s Reliance Industries, has bagged a $330m term loan with a 10 year tenor, marking one of the longest dollar loans in Asia ex-Japan in almost a decade.
The facility will be used by the borrower to part finance the capital expenditure to set up India’s first butyl rubber manufacturing facility in the state of Gujarat. Guaranteed by parent Reliance Industries, the debt is secured by way of charge on the movable fixed assets of the
