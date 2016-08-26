Watermark
Icap replaces BrokerTec CEO

Icap has promoted a senior official to run its EBS BrokerTec fixed income electronic trading division.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 05:00 PM

Interdealer broker Icap has named Seth Johnson, formerly head of strategy for the firm’s global broking division, as the chief executive officer of EBS BrokerTec. In this capacity, Johnson takes over from Gil Mandelzis, who opted to leave Icap in mid-July.

Johnson will continue to sit on ...

