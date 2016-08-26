Icap replaces BrokerTec CEO

Interdealer broker Icap has named Seth Johnson, formerly head of strategy for the firm’s global broking division, as the chief executive officer of EBS BrokerTec. In this capacity, Johnson takes over from Gil Mandelzis, who opted to leave Icap in mid-July.Johnson will continue to sit on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.