Octagon CLO benefits from Chinese interest

Chinese investors are beginning to invest in US CLOs, according to sources speaking to GlobalCapital, as issuers continue to rely on global interest in the product.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:15 PM

It is understood that at least one large unnamed large Chinese investor jumped into Octagon Credit Investor’s latest deal, which was priced at the end of last week, continuing to exemplify the global demand for high quality US CLO paper.

A CLO manager also revealed that there is ...

