Corporate market hits bump but market participants see volatility as a blip

The European corporate bond market stalled on Monday as autumn supply widened in sympathy with volatile government bond markets.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:15 PM

Investment grade primary issuance hit manic levels of activity in the first full week of September, with issuers printing €10.8bn, £1.35bn and $1.4bn in the euro, sterling and Eurodollar markets respectively.

Those issues met heavy demand, with the €5.5bn order book that Glencore’s €1bn seven year attracted cited ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 106,369.18 393 6.32%
2 JPMorgan 103,298.56 391 6.14%
3 Citi 91,003.38 365 5.41%
4 Deutsche Bank 75,711.48 276 4.50%
5 Barclays 73,966.33 280 4.39%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 17,006.58 79 3.78%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,005.21 53 3.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,641.39 46 3.25%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,081.64 69 3.13%
5 Barclays 13,776.00 47 3.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 10.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,080.76 31 10.42%
3 Citi 4,191.20 14 8.59%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,917.70 22 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.96 148 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 17,632.56 70
2 Deutsche Bank 17,148.10 44
3 Barclays 15,931.73 45
4 HSBC 14,373.06 62
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,823.64 63