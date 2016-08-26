CPIBB to make dollar debut, while HSH lines up in euros

CPPIB mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to run the book for a three year dollar bond. The leads circulated initial price thoughts of mid to high 20bp over mid-swaps.A banker away from the trade said: “It’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.