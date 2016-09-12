Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Fresenius picks three for acquisition club, fourth may follow

German healthcare group Fresenius has mandated three banks to provide a bridge loan for its €5.76bn acquisition of Spain’s largest private hospital group, Quirónsalud, and may add a fourth, according to a banker close to the deal.

  • By Robert Cooke
  • 12 Sep 2016

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Société Générale have made commitments for a bridge financing. The size is not known, though it will not be sufficient to cover the full size of the transaction and the company will also rely on existing sources of liquidity for the takeover.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 244,184.48 719 11.18%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 240,767.05 770 11.02%
3 Citi 152,277.38 424 6.97%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 131,419.31 557 6.02%
5 Mizuho 111,554.05 504 5.11%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,263.33 7 8.64%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,557.83 6 7.21%
3 JPMorgan 3,296.67 6 6.68%
4 Mizuho Financial Group Inc 2,873.83 9 5.83%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 2,783.77 13 5.64%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,584.42 49 9.77%
2 JPMorgan 11,045.12 20 9.32%
3 HSBC 10,644.84 30 8.98%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.41%
5 BNP Paribas 7,409.82 51 6.25%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 25,912.07 45 6.82%
2 BNP Paribas 25,539.69 111 6.72%
3 UniCredit SpA 24,952.72 118 6.57%
4 HSBC 20,362.81 99 5.36%
5 ING 17,250.60 107 4.54%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%