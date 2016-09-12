Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BlackRock and Stoxx team up on 'megatrend' ETFs

Stoxx has licensed its newly created iStoxx FactSet Thematic Indices to BlackRock’s iShares to provide the underlying for four exchange traded funds.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 12 Sep 2016

Stoxx, which operates Deutsche Boerse Group’s index business, launched the indices over July and August. The iSTOXX FactSet Thematic Indices are comprised of companies from selected countries that are exposed to a defined set of themes: ageing population, automation and robotics, digitalisation and breakthrough healthcare.

According to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 268,483.43 1096 8.71%
2 Citi 246,887.13 889 8.01%
3 Barclays 232,454.96 721 7.54%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 219,007.69 764 7.10%
5 HSBC 187,245.69 759 6.07%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.71%
2 UniCredit 24,450.64 113 6.71%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.36%
4 HSBC 19,637.66 97 5.39%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.60%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 11,371.58 60 10.47%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,058.57 52 8.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,018.12 34 6.46%
4 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.36%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,880.19 37 6.33%