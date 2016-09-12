BlackRock and Stoxx team up on 'megatrend' ETFs

Stoxx, which operates Deutsche Boerse Group’s index business, launched the indices over July and August. The iSTOXX FactSet Thematic Indices are comprised of companies from selected countries that are exposed to a defined set of themes: ageing population, automation and robotics, digitalisation and breakthrough healthcare.According to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.