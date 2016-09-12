DBS mandates leads for its euro covered debut

The issuer follows United Overseas Bank of Singapore which, on March 2, became the first Singaporean borrower to issue a euro-denominated covered bond.The €500m 0.25% March 2021 was issued at 32bp over mid-swaps and attracted 76 orders from typical European investors. The bonds have since ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.