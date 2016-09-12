Shafik leaves Bank of England

Shafik joined the Bank in August 2014, having previously worked for the IMF as deputy managing director, the UK's Department for International Development, and for the World Bank.Her term as deputy governor runs until July 2019, but she will leave at the end of February 2017. The UK's ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.