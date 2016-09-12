Watermark
Shafik leaves Bank of England

Nemat 'Minouche' Shafik, deputy governor of the Bank of England for markets and banking, and the architect of the Fair and Effective Markets Review, is leaving the Bank to become the director of the London School of Economics.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12 Sep 2016

Shafik joined the Bank in August 2014, having previously worked for the IMF as deputy managing director, the UK's Department for International Development, and for the World Bank.

Her term as deputy governor runs until July 2019, but she will leave at the end of February 2017. The UK's ...

