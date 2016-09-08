Bond issuers sneak in before markets turn choppy
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings made a bold move coming to the market on the last day of a frantic week in Asia's debt capital markets. But it found its deal 2.7x covered and got away with tight pricing.
It started with seven Chinese issuers rushing out last Thursday to get ahead of a series of public holidays in Asia this week. In addition, they wanted to take advantage of strong market conditions and avoid any surprises caused by central banks globally, according to DCM bankers
who worked
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.