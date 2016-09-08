Yes Bank pulls Rp66bn QIP as stock plunges

The deal, which was set to raise Rp66.3bn ($996.7m), was launched after markets closed on Wednesday. The plan was to build books overnight and price the trade on Thursday, according to a banker close to the deal.But the pricing was delayed and Yes Bank eventually decided to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.