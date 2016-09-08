SBI to sell first offshore Indian AT1

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, SBI Capital Markets and Standard Chartered Bank have been tapped as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.Meetings with fixed income investors will be held in London and Hong Kong on September 12, to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.