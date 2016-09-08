Doosan Bobcat preps largest Korean IPO in six years

The construction equipment maker is looking to float 50.0m shares and is offering them at W41,000-W50,000 each. All the shares will be secondary, supplied mostly by parent Doosan Infracore and private equity funds.At the given marketing range, the issuer could go public for between W2.0tr-W2.4tr, which would ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.