WPP GBP400m 2.875% Sept 46

Rating: Baa2/BBB
Amount: £400m
Maturity: 14 September, 2046
Issue/reoffer price: 99.249
Coupon: 2.875%
Spread at reoffer: 160bp over the 4.25% December 2046 Gilt
Launched: Wednesday, September 7
Payment date: September 14Joint books: Bank of America ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.