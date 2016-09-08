British American Tobacco GBP650m 2.25% Sept 52

Rating: A-
Amount: £650m
Maturity: 9 September, 2052
Issue/reoffer price: 98.881
Coupon: 2.25%
Spread at reoffer: 107bp over the 3.75% 2052 Gilt
Launched: Monday, September 5
Payment date: September 9Joint books: Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Royal Bank ...
