Ferrovial Emisiones EUR500m 0.375% Sept 22

Rating: —/BBB/BBB
Amount: €500m
Maturity: 14 September, 2022
Issue/reoffer price: 99.799
Coupon: 0.375%
Spread at reoffer: 52bp over mid-swaps
Launched: Wednesday, September 7
Payment date: September 14Joint books: Barclays, BAML, Santander, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Citigroup, JP ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.