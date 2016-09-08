Glencore EUR1bn 1.875% Sept 23

Rating: Baa3/BBB-
Amount: €1bn
Maturity: 13 September, 2023
Issue/reoffer price: 99.591
Coupon: 1.875%
Spread at reoffer: 195bp over mid-swaps
Launched: Tuesday, September 6
Payment date: September 13
Joint books: BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBS, Unicredit, CaixaBank
