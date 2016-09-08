Thermo Fisher EUR1bn 0.75% Sept 24, EUR600m 1.375% Sept 28

Rating: Baa3/BBB
Tranche 1: €1bn
Maturity: 12 September, 2024
Issue/reoffer price: 99.122
Coupon: 0.75%
Spread at reoffer: 123.7bp over the 1% 2024 Bund
Tranche 2: €600m
Maturity: 12 September, 2028
Issue/reoffer price: 99.748
