World Bank GBP650m 0.375% Jun 21

Rating: Aaa/AAA
Amount: £650m
Maturity: 15 June, 2021
Issue/reoffer price: 99.749
Coupon: 0.375%
Spread at reoffer: 22bp over the 1.5% January 2021 UK Gilt
Launched: Tuesday, September 6
Payment date: September 13Joint books: Citi, RBC Capital Markets, ...
