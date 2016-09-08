EIB GBP500m 1% Sep 26

Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Amount: £500m
Maturity: 21 September, 2026
Issue/reoffer price: 99.407
Coupon: 1%
Spread at reoffer: 36bp over the 1.5% July 2026 Gilt
Launched: Thursday, September 8
Payment date: September 21Joint books: Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank ...
