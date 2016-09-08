EFSF EUR1bn 1.375% May 47 tap

Rating: Aa1/AA/AA
Amount: €1bn tap (brings outstanding to €3bn)
Maturity: 31 May, 2047
Issue/reoffer price: 111.048
Coupon: 1.375%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 18bp; 45.5bp over the 2.5% August 2046 Bund
Launch date: Tuesday, September 6Payment date: September ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.