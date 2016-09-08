Kommuninvest USD1.25bn 1.125% Sep 19

Guarantor: Certain Swedish county councils and municipalities
Rating: Aaa/AAA
Amount: $1.25bn Reg S/144a
Maturity: 17 September, 2019
Issue/reoffer price: 99.888
Coupon: 1.125%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 14bp; 32.05bp over the 0.75% August 2019 US TreasuryLaunch date: Wednesday, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.