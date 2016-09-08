Ico USD500m 1.625% Sep 18

Rating: Kingdom of Spain
Amount: $500m Reg S/144a
Maturity: 14 September, 2018
Issue/reoffer price: 99.98
Coupon: 1.625%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 65bp; 90.1bp over the 0.875% August 2018 US Treasury
Launch date: Wednesday, September 7Payment date: September ...
