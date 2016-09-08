EDC USD1bn 1% Sep 19

Guarantor: Canada
Rating: Aaa/AAA
Amount: $1bn global
Maturity: 13 September, 2019
Issue/reoffer price: 99.862
Coupon: 1%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 1bp; 19.35bp over the 0.75% August 2019 US Treasury
Launch date: Wednesday,September 7Payment date: September ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.