Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Europe must learn lessons from US margin rollout, warn officials

Last week’s rollout of margin rules for uncleared swaps in the US, Canada and Japan has been characterised by some participants as a ‘mad scramble’ that was lucky to muddle across the finish line without disaster. But having observed the challenges the US faced, European regulators must think carefully about how they implement their own margin deadlines, sources have warned.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 08 Sep 2016
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association joined those commending the achievement of regulators and market participants in meeting the deadline and putting in place a new set of industry standard models and documents. But ISDA chief executive officer Scott O’Malia said that last week’s race to the finish ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 255,996.50 1045 8.66%
2 Citi 232,975.82 834 7.88%
3 Barclays 222,356.11 687 7.52%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 206,946.93 720 7.00%
5 HSBC 179,732.36 730 6.08%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.71%
2 UniCredit 24,450.64 113 6.71%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.36%
4 HSBC 19,637.66 97 5.39%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.60%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 11,371.58 60 10.47%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,058.57 52 8.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,018.12 34 6.46%
4 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.36%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,880.19 37 6.33%