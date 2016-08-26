Noé returns to lead Kroll’s push into Europe

KBRA will be trying to break into a crowded market. As well as the big three agencies, DBRS is now active in Europe and Scope Ratings is trying hard to build its business.But Noé said: “We have a big, established business in the US. If you compare ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.