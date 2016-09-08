Commerzbank EUR1bn 0.5% Sep 23

Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB+
Amount: €1bn
Maturity: 13 September, 2023
Issue/reoffer price: 99.221
Coupon: 0.614%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 62bp
Launched: Tuesday, September 6
Payment date: September 13
Sole books: Commerzbank
Geographical distribution:
Germany30%
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.