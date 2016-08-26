SSAs find sterling in volume and length
The sterling market for public sector borrowers woke from its summer slumber with a bang this week, as a series of issuers approached the currency in a variety of ways and for different reasons.
World Bank kicked off proceedings on Tuesday with the largest deal in the currency from a supranational or agency for months, while the European Investment Bank (EIB) reopened the 10 year part of the curve for the first time in years on Thursday. And KfW squeezed in between
...
