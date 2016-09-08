Watermark
Telefónica brings forward hybrid revival with surprise €1bn yield tease

Spanish telecoms provider Telefónica latched onto the swell of investor demand for riskier corners of the European investment grade corporate bond market on Thursday as it issued a €1bn hybrid bond.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 08 Sep 2016
Hybrid issuance has suffered a dire year thus far. Large negative price moves on hybrid notes in January and February had created an environment in which only two corporate treasury teams have issued hybrid deals in 2016. Finnish Outotec’s €150m perpetual non-call five transaction brings the number to ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 106,369.18 393 6.32%
2 JPMorgan 103,298.56 391 6.14%
3 Citi 91,003.38 365 5.41%
4 Deutsche Bank 75,711.48 276 4.50%
5 Barclays 73,966.33 280 4.39%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 18,621.00 85 7.84%
2 Deutsche Bank 17,071.68 57 7.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,189.79 53 6.82%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,446.01 72 6.08%
5 Barclays 14,052.54 49 5.92%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 6,105.98 33 5.54%
2 Citi 5,853.99 16 5.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 4.66%
4 Barclays 4,497.65 21 4.08%
5 JPMorgan 3,046.95 23 2.76%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 20,514.99 155 10.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,489.35 126 9.80%
3 Barclays 17,123.75 104 9.08%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,476.75 96 8.73%
5 Citi 16,454.99 114 8.72%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 20,428.01 77 6.87%
2 Deutsche Bank 18,823.69 50 6.33%
3 Barclays 17,274.19 48 5.81%
4 Citi 15,891.94 61 5.34%
5 HSBC 14,726.45 64 4.95%