Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Twin PP-eaks: firms blend Euro PP and loan debt to reach new investors

One of Europe’s oldest corporate lending markets could be forging closer ties with one of its newest. The straightforward documentation of the loan market combined with longer maturities available in the Euro Private Placement market are making for compelling deal opportunities, writes Silas Brown.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 08:00 PM

“This might be the beginning of the merging of the markets,” said one London-based private placement banker.

Volumes in the Euro PP market are falling. In 2015, 45 transactions contributed to the €3bn overall volume and the average deal size was €66m, according to Société Générale. This ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,508.08 364 6.25%
2 JPMorgan 97,784.73 366 6.14%
3 Citi 84,601.27 342 5.31%
4 Deutsche Bank 71,384.10 258 4.48%
5 Barclays 69,999.02 264 4.40%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 17,006.58 79 3.78%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,005.21 53 3.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,641.39 46 3.25%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,081.64 69 3.13%
5 Barclays 13,776.00 47 3.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 10.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,080.76 31 10.42%
3 Citi 4,191.20 14 8.59%
4 Barclays 3,601.58 19 7.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,917.70 22 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 19,800.96 148 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,389.63 118 9.72%
3 Barclays 15,694.41 95 8.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,523.50 95 8.68%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,320.36 90 8.56%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 17,632.56 70
2 Deutsche Bank 17,148.10 44
3 Barclays 15,931.73 45
4 HSBC 14,373.06 62
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,823.64 63