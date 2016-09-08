Watermark
FINRA suspends ex-Jefferies banker

Kevin Blaney, a former MBS managing director and salesman at Jefferies, has been suspended from the securities industry for three months by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for misleading customers.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 08 Sep 2016

Blaney, who does not admit or deny the accusation, agreed to the suspension and a $30,000 fine, according to a FINRA note dated September 1.

The accusations are related to six events which took place between January 2009 and December 2011, according to the FINRA statement.

FINRA’s findings ...

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 11.58
2 Citi 5,912 16 11.33
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 8.51
4 JP Morgan 4,037 8 7.74
5 Rabobank 3,911 6 7.50

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%