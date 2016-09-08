UBI prices OBG inside UniCredit with more domestic help
Unione di Banche Italiane’s (UBI) €1bn 10 year Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite from Monday was priced tighter than UniCredit’s deal with matching size and tenor, even though demand was lower and the domestic bid greater.
UBI opened books for an Aa2 rated soft bullet 10 year covered bond on Monday with guidance of 23bp area over mid-swaps. By mid-morning the order book was over €1bn and by late morning the spread was refined to 20bp +/- 1bp. At midday a €1bn deal was
