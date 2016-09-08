Watermark
Go to Asia edition

No bubble in subprime autos – DBRS

DBRS analysts dismissed recent worries of a growing bubble in subprime auto ABS in a Thursday conference call, citing consistency in loan pools dating back to pre-crisis days.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08 Sep 2016
“It’s not a big concern… we don’t feel that this is similar to other bubbles in the past,” said Chris D’Onofrio, a senior vice president of the US ABS group. “When you look at the distribution of credit scores at origination, subprime versus prime, it has been relatively ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 11.58
2 Citi 5,912 16 11.33
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 8.51
4 JP Morgan 4,037 8 7.74
5 Rabobank 3,911 6 7.50

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%