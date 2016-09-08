Watermark
Adams Street Partners adds four to private debt team

Adams Street Partners has added four to its private debt team in New York as it looks to expand the business following the hires of Oaktree executives Bill Sacher and Shahab Rashid in January.

  • By Max Bower
  • 08 Sep 2016

Frederick Chung joins as principal from Goldman Sachs, where he was a vice-president.

Thomas Petty joins as a senior associate from Morgan Stanley, Michael Allen and Emily Shiau as associates from JP Morgan and Alvarez & Marsal, respectively.

All four will report to Sacher and Rashid.

