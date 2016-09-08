Watermark
CFTC rift over Japan deriv rules comparability

The US Commodity Trading Futures Commission (CTFC) is divided over derivative rules as it agreed by split vote on Thursday to accept substituted compliance comparability for Japan uncleared margin rules. And one of its three commissioners, Sharon Bowen, raised a number of concerns for systemic financial risk as she voted against the motion.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 08 Sep 2016
Commissioners Timothy Massad and J Christopher Giancarlo, the other two members of the CFTC panel, voted in favour of the motion, carrying it by two votes to one as Bowen dissented. The CFTC met on Thursday to debate Japanese rules comparability — a week after the US and ...

