Natixis Pfandbriefbank issues its first publicly

The €250m 10 year deal was priced at 6bp though mid-swaps from minus 5bp area initial guidance and offered a concession of about 10bp to established benchmark German Pfandbriefe. The deal attracted an order book of about €300m.“There are no true deals to compare it to for pricing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.