Obvion, CarVal clear RMBS deals as investors scramble for yield

CarVal’s latest foray into the UK RMBS market was well received, with the £321m deal well covered through the capital stack on Thursday afternoon, when books closed and the deal was due to be priced.Sole arranger and lead manager Royal Bank of Scotland priced the £215m ‘A’ ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.