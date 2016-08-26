EIB to crack open Canadian dollars

Leads HSBC, Scotiabank and TD Securities on Thursday posted initial price thoughts of 23bp area over mid-swaps for the deal, which is set to be priced on Friday.A head of SSA syndicate away from the deal said that those levels corresponded to 26.5bp over dollar ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.