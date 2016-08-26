Watermark
Negative NIP for Iberdrola’s new green bond

Spain’s energy company Iberdrola on Thursday added a €700m note to its green bond profile, only four months after it printed another €1bn of green bonds.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:45 PM

Iberdrola’s new nine year green bond on Thursday came at 99.946, with a 32bp spread over mid-swaps, which some bankers in the market put its new issue premium in negative territory with minus 1bp.

Bookrunners were BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, ...

