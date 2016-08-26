Aluminium Bahrain confirms Line 6 loan size at $1.5bn and reveals pricing

“Alba had originally planned to raise between $500m-$750m, but increased the commercial loan facility size to $1.5bn due to heavy oversubscription which resulted in competitive market terms,” the aluminium smelter said in a statement.GlobalCapitalreported this week that the deal had doubled in size; at the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.