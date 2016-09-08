Olam grabs opportunity to tap 2021s for extra $150m
Olam International returned with a $150m tap of its existing notes this week, managing to find strong demand from fund managers despite ending up with only a modest order book.
The Singapore-based agricultural and commodities firm was opportunistic with the timing of its transaction, having seen a rally in rates and spreads in the secondary market, according to a banker close to the deal. Olam also wanted to lower the cost of its funding, and given it recently
