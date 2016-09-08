StanChart names chiefs for Thailand, Philippines

Plakorn Wanglee has been appointed CEO
of Standard Chartered in Thailand and its
representative offices, effective September 1. He is based in Bangkok and
reports to Ajay Kanwal, regional CEO, ASEAN and south Asia.
