Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SIG Combibloc joins Armacell with 'surprising' repricing deal

SIG Combibloc, the Swiss packaging firm owned by Onex, launched its second repricing request on its leveraged buyout loans with a lender call scheduled for Thursday morning New York time, as replies were due on Armacell's own repricing.

  • By Max Bower
  • 08 Sep 2016

The request relates to SIG's seven year $1.225bn and €1.05bn term loan ‘B’s, signed in February 2015 at 425bp over Libor/Euribor, both with a 1% floor.

B+ rated SIG subsequently cut the margin by 100bp only two months after the deal, a move which caused investors much ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,584.42 49 9.77%
2 JPMorgan 11,045.12 20 9.32%
3 HSBC 10,644.84 30 8.98%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.41%
5 BNP Paribas 7,409.82 51 6.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 6,105.98 33 5.54%
2 Citi 5,853.99 16 5.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 4.66%
4 Barclays 4,497.65 21 4.08%
5 JPMorgan 3,046.95 23 2.76%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 20,514.99 155 10.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,489.35 126 9.80%
3 Barclays 17,123.75 104 9.08%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,476.75 96 8.73%
5 Citi 16,454.99 114 8.72%