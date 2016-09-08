First for France as Veolia unveils Rmb1bn Panda bond

Led by lead underwriter Bank of China, Veolia bagged Rmb1bn on September 1 with a three year that was sold into China’s interbank bond market.Unlike private placements in the international markets, in which a transaction is usually placed in the hands of a handful of investors, private ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.