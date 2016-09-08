Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Alpha Bank takes lead slot for Greek airport loan, EBRD considers joining

A group of lenders are working on a long term loan for the privatisation of 14 Greek airports. Greece’s Alpha Bank is the advisor for the financing, which includes a €820m clip, according to a banker close to the deal.

  • By Elly Whittaker
  • 08 Sep 2016

The loan will be for Fraport Greece, which in 2014 won a mandate to run the regional airports for 40 years.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said yesterday that it is also considering participating in the financing.

The EBRD would contribute €90m to the €820m total ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 235,816.33 702 11.31%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 230,360.95 740 11.05%
3 Citi 144,304.14 411 6.92%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 125,822.52 537 6.04%
5 Mizuho 110,242.80 493 5.29%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,263.33 7 9.40%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 3,398.57 7 7.49%
3 Mizuho 2,873.83 9 6.33%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,783.77 13 6.14%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,631.52 6 5.80%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,410.24 48 10.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,026.46 19 8.87%
3 HSBC 9,626.17 29 8.51%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.72%
5 BNP Paribas 7,304.22 50 6.46%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.71%
2 UniCredit 24,450.64 113 6.71%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.36%
4 HSBC 19,637.66 97 5.39%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.60%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%